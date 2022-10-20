MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of holding two teenagers hostage was reportedly shot to death by Lafayette County deputies Wednesday night.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic situation in Oxford at around 9:43 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says a man and a woman were arguing, and the woman was asking that the man give her a gun he had in his possession. When deputies arrived, they reportedly found the woman outside.

Photo by Jerrita Patterson, WREG

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman told deputies the man was barricaded inside the home with her two children, who are 16 and 19 years old.

The sheriff’s office says deputies started negotiating with the man to let the teens go and come out of the house without the gun.

The sheriff’s office claims the man pointed the gun at the deputies. The deputies then shot him. He later died of his injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the teens were taken out of the home.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is reportedly handling the investigation. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office says it will not release the names of anyone involved until all families can be notified.