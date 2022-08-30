MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce announced that Memphis has set another job record in July 2022 after industries increased above pre-pandemic levels.

As tourism has made its comeback in 2022, the leisure and hospitality industry has risen above the industry’s pre-pandemic total after taking a 36% loss in March 2020. The loss was the largest in Memphis, according to this report.

Center for Economic Competitiveness

“It’s no secret that the Covid-19 pandemic decimated tourism and hospitality around the world, but we’re happy to report that in Greater Memphis our hospitality and leisure industry jobs have made a complete recovery,” said Ted Townsend, chief economic development officer of the Greater Memphis Chamber:

Data from the report also shows that Memphis has set a new record high as 667,200 were reported in July.

The Chamber said that 3,200 jobs were added in July 2022, which is a 1.4% increase over the pre-pandemic total of February 2020.

The construction industry continues to lead in job recovery with an 8.65% increase while the education and health industry remains under pre-pandemic levels.