MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Hospitality Hub is extending its warming center hours to help those in need following the winter storm.

The Hospitality Hub says they anticipate being open 24 hours a day until Thursday, January 18, but hours may change depending on the weather.

The following locations will be open to accommodate those in need:

Women and families with children will stay at the Hospitality Hub located at 590 Washington Avenue

Single men will stay at the Dave Wells Community Center located at 915 Chelsea Avenue

Transportation to both locations will be provided by MATA. Requests for a ride can be made by calling 901-297-1680 during warming center hours.

Sack meals and blankets will also be provided while supplies last.

For more resources, visit https://www.memphistn.gov/weatherinfo/.