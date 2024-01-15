MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Hospitality Hub is extending its warming center hours to help those in need following the winter storm.
The Hospitality Hub says they anticipate being open 24 hours a day until Thursday, January 18, but hours may change depending on the weather.
The following locations will be open to accommodate those in need:
- Women and families with children will stay at the Hospitality Hub located at 590 Washington Avenue
- Single men will stay at the Dave Wells Community Center located at 915 Chelsea Avenue
Transportation to both locations will be provided by MATA. Requests for a ride can be made by calling 901-297-1680 during warming center hours.
Sack meals and blankets will also be provided while supplies last.
For more resources, visit https://www.memphistn.gov/weatherinfo/.