MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As many as four security guards at Baptist Children’s Hospital on Humphreys Boulevard were assaulted by a man and two women who demanded a child to be removed from the facility, Memphis police say.

The child is reportedly in DCS custody.

According to the affidavit, security guards were “struck by suspects when they refused to allow them to remove a child from the hospital who was in DCS custody.” The report states two security guards were behind double doors with magnetic locks when the trio became irate that they wouldn’t be allowed to remove the child.

The male suspect identified as Tramere Bell reportedly broke through the doors, causing them to open and leaving nearly $1,200 in damages. According to another security guard, Bell began fighting with security guards and the two females joined in.

In all, four security guards were listed on MPD’s incident report as being involved.

Guards used a chemical agent on the suspects who fled the scene. Bell was arrested July 16 and charged with vandalism and four counts of assault. He has since been released from jail.

The hospital was unable to share details of the incident citing patient privacy and security but said in a statement:

“We can confirm that everyone involved was protected and safe. We have an excellent security team who is highly trained and experienced in de-escalating any situation, and who always puts the safety of patients, employees and visitors first. There was no disruption to patient care or access to our campus on that day.”

The MPD incident report also lists a 15-year-old as a person the three suspects wanted to visit. WREG reached out to DCS in Tennessee and DHS in Arkansas but were told the agencies could not provide information.

Bell is expected to appear in court this August.