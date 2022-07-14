MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Horn Lake Police say an armed man robbed the Walmart Supercenter and injured an employee Thursday morning.

Horn Lake Police say officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Walmart at 4150 Goodman Road at around 10:05 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect reportedly went to the money center and demanded an “undisclosed amount of money” from one of the employees. The suspect then reached over and took the money out of the till before fleeing the money center.

Horn Lake Police say another employee tried to stop the suspect from escaping. The suspect reportedly pushed the employee to the ground.

Police say the employee sustained a laceration to his head. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Horn Lake Police say the suspect was scene leaving the Walmart in a dark-colored vehicle. The vehicle was last seen heading west on Goodman Road.

Police are still investigating the robbery. The Walmart Supercenter is open.