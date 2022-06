UPDATE: Angela Gail Kirk and Kyron Legend Kirk have both been found safe.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old girl and a 2-day-old baby are missing from Horn Lake, Mississippi, and authorities are asking for help finding them.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation early Tuesday issued an Endangered Child Alert for Angela Gail Kirk, 17, and the baby, Kyron Legend Kirk.

They were last seen around 6 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Goodman Road in Horn Lake.

If you see them, call 662-393-6174.