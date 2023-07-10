MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number of homicides in Memphis dropped dramatically last year after two years of numbers that broke new records, according to a report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The report shows homicides in Memphis dropped from a record 346 in 2021 to 269 last year. 97 adults and 5 juveniles were arrested for those crimes in 2022.

Despite the drop in homicides, the city is on track to break a new motor vehicle theft record.

According to the report, 11,084 vehicles were stolen in Memphis last year. But nearly 6,000 vehicles were stolen in the first five months of this year. That’s a nearly 160 percent increase.

Statewide, the TBI said reported incidents of murder, rape, and kidnapping decreased by double digit percentages from 2021 to 2022, TBI said. The number of reported DUI arrests also decreased from 19,656 to 17,794 last year.

However, the number of reported identity theft victims increased 25.55 percent from 2021 to 2022.

Read the full report here