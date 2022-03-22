MEMPHIS, Tenn. — So far, there have been 54 homicides in Memphis this year, which is down almost 16% compared to this time last year.

However, one of the biggest increases on the list is carjackings, which are up to almost 60% this year.

Assistant Chief Police Don Crowe said five of the city’s nine precincts are seeing a crime decrease led by Tillman Station with four showing an increase in illegal activity. Crime at the North Main station jumped 23% year-to-date this month followed by the Mount Moriah Station.

He also said part one crimes, considered the most serious by the FBI, are down 3.5% this month. Highlighting the drop in non-domestic violence related aggravated assaults are down 14% compared to this time last year.

“We hope this is going to be a turn around the start of the turnaround of non-fatal shootings which we know will lead to a reduction in homicides,” Crowe said.

Crowe also pointed out that shots have been fired at three officers so far this month.

“The officers did not return fire, so there was not an officer-involved shooting,” he said. “But that’s just what our officers are facing everyday on the streets.”

In the Henrietta incident, Crowe said two officers were working undercover investigating drug activity. Police arrested and charged Joe Arnold and Franklin Holliman.

“The suspects fired over 30 shots at our officers,” Crowe said.

MPD is also reporting an increase in business robberies, encouraging business owners to have several layers of security beginning with cameras, lights, alarms and training.

“Protecting your life is much more important than protecting your car,” Councilman J. Ford Canale said. “But it’s all about where you are knowing your surroundings and not making yourself an easy target.”