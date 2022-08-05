MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings that happened just hours apart left on person dead and injured several others in the Memphis area overnight.

Shooting in the 4000 block of Willowview

In East Memphis, detectives responded to a shooting around 1:00 a.m. where they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

It happened on Willowview Avenue, not far from Getwell. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told us that they heard shots fired and saw police surrounding a white Honda.

In South Memphis, MPD responded to a shooting at 1:00 a.m. on South Lauderdale street where the located a young male shot.



Shooting at 461 South Lauderdale St.

He was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in noncritical condition. Police say they believe the shooting was accidental.

When our photographer got to the scene, there were people standing outside, some appeared to be talking to whoever was inside the ambulance.

An hour before, a shooting in the University area left three people injured.

It happened in front of Ubee’s Restaurant who lists Thursday nights as college night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition while the two others were treated at the scene.

So far, police have not released any information regarding arrests for the suspects in these shootings.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.