MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A homeowner shot someone who broke into their house late Tuesday night in Fox Meadows.

Memphis Police say a little after 10 p.m., they responded to a prowler call in the 3300 block of Cody Drive. A suspect broke into a residence, and the homeowner fired shots.

MPD says the person ran from the home. They were found just a street over in the 5400 block of Heritage. They had been shot and were taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

As of now, it is unclear whether Tennessee’s “Stand Your Ground Law” will be in place.

This remains an ongoing investigation. WREG will provide updates as they become available.