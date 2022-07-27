MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police said a homeowner pulled a gun on an accused burglar who broke into a building on his property and was able to hold him until officers arrived.

It happened Tuesday in the 500 block of Loraine in Southwest Memphis. The homeowner said an alarm notified him of a door opening on a storage shed attached to his residence.

Police said the homeowner walked toward his shed with his gun drawn and saw Andrew Patterson, 39, inside the building removing property.

They said the property owner yelled at Patterson to come out and get on the ground. Police said Patterson exited the shed and stayed there until officers got to the scene.

Patterson is charged with burglary.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge on Thursday, July 28. Patterson has no bond information posted at this time.