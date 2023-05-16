SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A homeowner was arrested and charged after he allegedly exchanged gunfire with some would-be car thieves, authorities say.

Victor Luna-Rodriguez, 40, was charged with reckless endangerment. He has since been released from custody with no bail.

Luna-Rodriguez told deputies that, minutes after midnight, he was awakened to the sound of would-be thieves, possibly juveniles, breaking into his Jeep on Blue Lake Lane near East Holmes.

He says they started shooting when he confronted them. He returned fire, but the two got away.

Some of the more than two dozen shots fired went through the bedroom walls of a neighbor’s house. You can still see where bullets struck the home.

In a surprising twist, it was Luna-Rodriguez who has been charged in the shooting.

But several neighbors say he should not have been taken into custody because he was protecting his life and his livelihood.

One neighbor said off-camera that the moment Luna-Rodriguez was released from jail. he was back to work selling cars. The vehicle that was parked in the driveway is believed to have been hit by at least one round.

Luna-Rodriguez is due in court June 9.