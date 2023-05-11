MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s now a push to clear out a homeless encampment under the I-240 flyover near Summer Avenue in East Memphis.

But the people living there say it has been their home for at least four months, and they feel they have nowhere to go. They say at least four adults live there along with their pets.

Tennessee State Senator Brent Taylor says he has been getting phone calls and complaints from drivers that pass through the area who would like to see the camp cleared out.

He says state law prohibits any campsite like this on public property. He’s now calling on the city to enforce the law and find shelter for those living here so that TDOT can come clean up the site.

We spoke with a man living there, who said this spot is all he has after being released from prison.

“I got out of Mississippi prison with no ID, no Social Security card, no birth certificate, nowhere. My family, my mother, my grandmother, granddad, everybody is dead. Everybody is dead. I have no friends and no family after 16.5 years.”

This story will be updated. Coming up tonight at 10 on News Channel 3, hear from the senator now calling for the cleanup and find out what the city has to say as well.