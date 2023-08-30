MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A murder suspect who was out on bond and didn’t show up to trial has been captured, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Dequan “Pee Wee” Hall was captured by the U.S. Marshals and the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force.

Hall is charged in the death of 43-year-old Frankie Cathey, who was shot multiple times during a potential robbery and found dead on a sofa inside a Holly Springs home in July 2022.

According to the Marshall County sheriff’s office, Hall was in jail, but somewhere in the court process, he was issued a bond and given an ankle monitor until his court date.

He allegedly cut off the monitor before his murder trial last week, authorities said.