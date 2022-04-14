HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Residents of Holly Springs are cleaning up after severe weather tore through their community Wednesday evening.

Thomas Passons says a tree on Walthall Road was hit by lightning and fell across the road ripping down power lines.

“About five seconds after I started looking out the front door, just a giant flash of light,” Passons said. “We had utility workers going in there trying to cut off some water lines because we had some minor flooding.”

Over on Memphis Street, the owner of Street’s Wrecker Service, says the wind was strong enough to tear portions of the tin roof off his business.

“They said the best thing you can do is stay away from it because the metal could be charged and could cause great damage,” Victor Street said.

The Holly Springs School District canceled all classes Thursday due to storm damage and power outages. Mayor Sharon Gipson says at one point they experienced city-wide power outages.

“All hands on deck just working to get everyone up and safe,” Gipson said.

Despite the damages, the mayor says there have been no reported injuries. She says crews are working around the clock to remove downed trees and power.

“We learned some things last night,” Gipson said. “They’ll be some things that we will do differently but I will say that I’m proud of what our team did under the circumstances.”

Gipson says she has requested crews from outside of Holly Springs to help in restoration efforts.