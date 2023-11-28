MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Shelby County near the Bartlett area Monday.

The incident happened a little after 7:30 p.m. on St. Elmo Road and Old Brownsville Road. One male was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 901-379-7625

Charity Smith, a citizen who lives near where the accident happened, said she usually feels safe in the neighborhood. “There have been a few times where I’ve seen people speeding down the street. They are not people that are from the neighborhood because you don’t treat your home that way.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Memphis is one of the most dangerous cities for pedestrians.