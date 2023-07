MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in critical condition following a car accident involving a motorcycle in Hickory Hill on Saturday.

According to Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle at Winchester Road and Western Drive around 6:35 p.m.

A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.