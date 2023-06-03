MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being hit by a car in South Memphis on Tuesday.

According to Memphis Police, on May 30 around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to a fatal hit-and-run car accident in the area of South Parkway West and Kansas Street where a man was found laying on the ground.

Investigators say they reviewed video surveillance showing a black Sedan traveling westbound on South Parkway West hit the man as he was walking across the street East of Kansas Street.

The collision left the Sedan damaged on the driver-side as the driver left the scene going westbound on South Parkway West.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.