MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night.

The incident happened on Hollywood Street north of Belmont Circle.

Officers said a hit-and-run driver struck another vehicle and fled the scene.

The hit-and-run driver was driving a 2020 silver Dodge Charger with a Colorado tag. MPD said the car was still on the scene, but the occupants fled in an unknown direction.

Those occupants were also possibly injured, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Call (901)-528-CASH with any tips.