MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was severely injured after getting struck by a car in Frayser Saturday evening, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to the pedestrian involved incident in the 3400 block of Range Line Road at 6:15 p.m. A woman was reportedly transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The individual responsible for the crash fled the scene, according to police.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.