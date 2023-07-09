MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman and two children are in the hospital after a hit-and-run car accident in Hickory Hill on Sunday.

According to Memphis Police, around 3:50 p.m., officers responded to the hit-and-run crash at Ridgeway near Village Grove where they found three pedestrians injured.

The woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and the two children were taken to Lebonhuer Children’s Hospital noncritical.

The man who hit them left the scene in a blue SUV.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.