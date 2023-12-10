MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police responding to shots fired Saturday found a man killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Cedric Bynum was found dead around 9:15 Saturday night on Barron at Mount Vernon. His cause of death initially was unknown.

However, Sunday morning, police identified Bynum and said he had been hit and killed by a vehicle.

The driver who hit him is believed to be in a dark, four-door car, possibly an Infinti, Honda or Acura.

Police are investigating. It’s unknown whether Bynum’s death was related to the initial shots fired call.