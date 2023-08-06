TYRONZA, Ark. — 100-year-old buildings went up in flames in a small Arkansas town Sunday morning.

The fire started shortly after four in the morning in Tyronza, Ark. Fire departments from, Truman, Lepanto, and Marked Tree Ark. came to help put out the flames when three historic building went up in smoke.

According to reports, no one was injured in the fire.

“Finna be an empty town now, just about all the old buildings are gone now,” said Assistant Fire Chief, Joe Byrd.

Tyronza Mayor, Jeff Woods, gave his thanks to the three fire departments from nearby towns, and the volunteers in Tyronza also came out to help.

Tyronza has a population of under 700 people, and most of them have lived their entire lives in the small town.

Rodney Harris, a local firefighter that owned one of the buildings that went up in flames said that once he saw the fire, he knew his business would be a total loss.

“It was going down hill, we got all the help in that we can, but when buildings catch fire it’s hard to put them out,” said Harris.

Fire officials said it took hours to get the blaze under control because the building that caused the fire was filled to the top with junk.

Byrd said that the person who owned the building stored a lot of stuff in it. He thought it would turn into a thrift store, but the woman just ended up using it for storage.

Fire officials did not say how the fire started, however, they did not rule out arson. Harris says all he knows is the blaze started in the middle building of the three that burned down.

The loss of three, 100-year-old buildings will no doubt change the look of downtown Tyronza. The city’s mayor says he is already focusing on the future.

“It’s a fire, and we just have to move on,” said Woods, Tyronza Mayor.

The small town also suffered a heavy loss after it was hit by a tornado four years ago.