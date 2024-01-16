MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis city crews are on the roads again Tuesday night in an attempt to stop a refreeze from happening.

Untreated roads and unplowed snow are still a reality on the side streets and neighborhoods throughout the Mid-South. But Michael McKay still has to drive on them to get to work.

“Well as far as getting out of the neighborhood, it’s really slick,” McKay said.

He said the main roads and highways are easy. It’s the side streets that are a challenge.

“As you can see, we drove the truck today but normally we would be in my car today, but we decided to take the truck because it’s safer. Four-wheel drive is definitely a need in this environment,” McKay said.

The problem is Memphis Public Works doesn’t have enough resources to treat all the side streets, so they said they prioritize major city streets with inclines or declines as well as bridges and overpasses.

They said they also treat the remaining major streets on an as-needed basis.

“Once you get outside the city limits on the main highways, it’s pretty clear. They’ve been keeping the roads pretty clear,” McKay said.

Public Works Director Robert Knecht said they have fifteen plows and fifteen salt trucks. From downtown to southeast Memphis, they are each assigned to their own quadrant, but the mission is all the same.

“Most of your streets that are four lanes, they get the highest priority because they get the highest amount of traffic in them,” Knecht said.

The plows will be out until 11 p.m., and the salt and brine trucks will work overnight.

Knecht said they have to move what’s on the road first, then lay the salt and sand.

“The good thing is, we are putting salt down. There’s going to be residual. It should help prevent refreezing,” he said.

Jordan Jones had hoped to avoid the icy roads. He and other drivers want you to take their advice if you have to get out.

“The weather is crazy out here,” Jones said. “Drive slow. Very slow.”

Nestling Dove in Cordova is all snow with a few tire tracks. There are even some spots that are icy to walk on, let alone drive on. That’s why some people we spoke with say they’d rather just stay home and wait it out.

Chris Conard said the last time he went out was Sunday night.

“The roads were pretty bad when I was out so now I haven’t let home yet. And not planning on doing that,” he said. “I really don’t have a reason to get out. So I’ve got all my groceries and my family here so unless there’s an emergency, that’s the only way I’d be able to go out.”

In the meantime, he’ll take the time off to enjoy playing with his 4-year-old daughter and waiting for the snow and ice to melt.

“She enjoys it. I enjoy it too. I don’t mind coming out with her,” Conrad said.