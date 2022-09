MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Highland Heights left a 24-year-old man dead around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Lyndale Avenue near Baltic Street. They found the victim dead at the scene.

Police said five other people were present, but they were not injured. They had no information on a suspect.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.