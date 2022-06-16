Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Memphis using rankings from Tripadvisor. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Aldo’s Pizza Pies

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (603 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 100 S Main St Ste 101 Suite 101, Memphis, TN 38103-2970

#29. Buckley’s Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (228 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5355 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-3610

#28. Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 712 W Brookhaven Cir, Memphis, TN 38117-4504

#27. One & Only BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (386 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1779 Kirby Pkwy #1a, Memphis, TN 38138-3666

#26. Seasons 52

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (351 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6085 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-4708

#25. The BBQ Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (531 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1782 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-2642

#24. Blues City Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,465 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 138 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3712

#23. South of Beale

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (327 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 361 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-4207

#22. Huey’s Downtown

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,153 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 77 S 2nd St, Memphis, TN 38103-3011

#21. Texas de Brazil

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (683 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 150 Peabody Place Ste 103, Memphis, TN 38103

#20. The Beauty Shop Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (399 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$

– Address: 966 S Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104-5611

#19. Lafayette’s Music Room

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (312 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2119 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-6501

#18. Corky’s BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,520 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5259 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-3513

#17. Rizzos by Michael Patrick

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (221 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Rizzo’s closed permanently in early 2022.

#16. Soul Fish Cafe – Poplar Avenue

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (202 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4720 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38117-4402

#15. Huey’s Midtown

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (294 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1927 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-2623

#14. Marlowe’s Ribs & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,670 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4381 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-6407

#13. B.B. King’s Blues Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,180 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 143 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3713

#12. Majestic Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,186 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Grill

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 145 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-3615

#11. The Soul Fish Cafe Inc

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 862 S Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104

#10. Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (896 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $

– Address: 730 S Mendenhall Rd, Memphis, TN 38117-5216

#9. McEwen’s On Monroe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (642 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 120 Monroe Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-2512

#8. Paulette’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (896 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 50 Harbor Town Sq, Memphis, TN 38103-8918

#7. Itta Bena

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (536 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 145 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3713

#6. Brother Juniper’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (766 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3519 Walker Ave, Memphis, TN 38111-5917

#5. Folk’s Folly Prime Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (342 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 551 S Mendenhall Rd, Memphis, TN 38117-4217

#4. Terrace At The River Inn

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (476 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 50 Harbor Town Sq, Memphis, TN 38103-8918

#3. Maciel’s Tortas & Tacos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Price: $

– Address: 45 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-5101

#2. Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,376 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $

– Address: 310 S Front St, Memphis, TN 38103-4112

#1. Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,763 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: $$$$

– Price: not available

– Address: 39 S Main St Southwest Corner of Main Street and Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103-5101

