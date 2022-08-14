Everyone in Memphis knows Memphis-style barbecue is the best. But which Memphis bbq joints get the highest ratings from travelers and locals?
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
1 / 30Tripadvisor
#30. Pork With An Attitude
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (120 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 167 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3713
– Read more on Tripadvisor
2 / 30Tripadvisor
#29. Blues City Cafe
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,500 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 138 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3712
– Read more on Tripadvisor
3 / 30Tripadvisor
#28. Neely’s
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 7209 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38125-2149
– Read more on Tripadvisor
4 / 30Tripadvisor
#27. Interstate Barbecue
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (547 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2265 S 3rd St, Memphis, TN 38109-2566
– Read more on Tripadvisor
5 / 30Tripadvisor
#26. Arnold’s Bar-B-Que & Grill
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
– Detailed ratings:
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 337 Madison Ave Suite 2, Memphis, TN 38103-2727
– Read more on Tripadvisor
6 / 30Tripadvisor
#25. Tops Bar-B-Q – Macon Rd
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $
– Address: 6130 Macon Rd, Memphis, TN 38134-7502
– Read more on Tripadvisor
7 / 30Tripadvisor
#24. Pollard’s Bar-B-Que
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $
– Address: 4560 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-7108
– Read more on Tripadvisor
8 / 30Tripadvisor
#23. Big Bill BBQ
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $
– Address: 4101 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-5826
– Read more on Tripadvisor
9 / 30Tripadvisor
#22. One & Only BBQ – Timber Creek
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 153 Timber Creek Drive, Memphis, TN 38018
– Read more on Tripadvisor
10 / 30Tripadvisor
#21. Vernon’s Smokehouse
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (186 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3466 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-4332
– Read more on Tripadvisor
11 / 30Tripadvisor
#20. Arnold’s BBQ
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6721 E Shelby Dr, Memphis, TN 38141-7846
– Read more on Tripadvisor
12 / 30Tripadvisor
#19. A&R Bar-B-Que LLC
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1802 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38106-6951
– Read more on Tripadvisor
13 / 30Tripadvisor
#18. Pig On Beale
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (864 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 167 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3713
– Read more on Tripadvisor
14 / 30Tripadvisor
#17. Elwood’s Shack
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (288 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $
– Address: 4523 Summer Ave In Lowe’s Side Parking Lot, Memphis, TN 38122-4122
– Read more on Tripadvisor
15 / 30Tripadvisor
#16. Central BBQ
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6201 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-4714
– Read more on Tripadvisor
16 / 30Tripadvisor
#15. The Rendezvous
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bar, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 52 S 2nd St, Memphis, TN 38103-2628
– Read more on Tripadvisor
17 / 30Tripadvisor
#14. Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bar, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2359 N Germantown Pkwy, Memphis, TN 38016
– Read more on Tripadvisor
18 / 30Tripadvisor
#13. Payne’s Bar-B-Que
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $
– Address: 1762 Lamar Ave, Memphis, TN 38114-1737
– Read more on Tripadvisor
19 / 30Tripadvisor
#12. Tom’s Barbecue & Deli
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (265 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4087 New Getwell Rd, Memphis, TN 38118-6016
– Read more on Tripadvisor
20 / 30Tripadvisor
#11. Leonard’s Pit Barbecue
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5465 Fox Plz Dr, Memphis, TN 38115-1501
– Read more on Tripadvisor
21 / 30Tripadvisor
#10. One & Only BBQ – Perkins Extd.
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 567 Perkins Ext, Memphis, TN 38117
– Read more on Tripadvisor
22 / 30Tripadvisor
#9. Charles Vergos’ Rendezvous
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5,146 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 52 S 2nd St Our front door and entrance is located on Charlie Vergos Rendezvous Alley, Memphis, TN 38103-2628
– Read more on Tripadvisor
23 / 30Tripadvisor
#8. Central BBQ Summer
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (354 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4375 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122-4038
– Read more on Tripadvisor
24 / 30Tripadvisor
#7. Marlowe’s Ribs & Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,700 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4381 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-6407
– Read more on Tripadvisor
25 / 30Tripadvisor
#6. One & Only BBQ – Kirby Pkwy
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (393 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1779 Kirby Pkwy #1a, Memphis, TN 38138-3666
– Read more on Tripadvisor
26 / 30Tripadvisor
#5. The BBQ Shop
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (538 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1782 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-2642
– Read more on Tripadvisor
27 / 30Tripadvisor
#4. Central Bbq
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,504 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 147 E Butler Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-4399
– Read more on Tripadvisor
28 / 30Tripadvisor
#3. Central BBQ
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,190 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2249 Central Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-5507
– Read more on Tripadvisor
29 / 30Tripadvisor
#2. Corky’s BBQ
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,529 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5259 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-3513
– Read more on Tripadvisor
30 / 30Tripadvisor
#1. Cozy Corner
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (455 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $
– Address: 735 N Parkway, Memphis, TN 38105-2033
– Read more on Tripadvisor
