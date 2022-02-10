From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Memphis that don’t require a college degree.

50. Firefighters

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $52,010

#127 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,700

National

Annual mean salary: $56,360

Employment: 311,350

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,480)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($105,670)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,680) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,480) — Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($105,670) Job description: Control and extinguish fires or respond to emergency situations where life, property, or the environment is at risk. Duties may include fire prevention, emergency medical service, hazardous material response, search and rescue, and disaster assistance.

49. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $52,050

#47 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 840

National

Annual mean salary: $51,440

Employment: 105,400

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Wausau, WI ($57,620)

— Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($55,670)

— Canton-Massillon, OH ($55,520)

— Wausau, WI ($57,620) — Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($55,670) — Canton-Massillon, OH ($55,520) Job description: Prepare incoming and outgoing mail for distribution for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Examine, sort, and route mail. Load, operate, and occasionally adjust and repair mail processing, sorting, and canceling machinery. Keep records of shipments, pouches, and sacks, and perform other duties related to mail handling within the postal service. Includes postal service mail sorters and processors employed by USPS contractors.

48. Postal service clerks

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $52,140

#145 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 250

National

Annual mean salary: $51,200

Employment: 86,950

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Monroe, MI ($58,120)

— El Centro, CA ($58,000)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($57,330)

— Monroe, MI ($58,120) — El Centro, CA ($58,000) — Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($57,330) Job description: Perform any combination of tasks in a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office, such as receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail rack or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. Includes postal service clerks employed by USPS contractors.

47. Construction and building inspectors

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $52,200

#235 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 260

National

Annual mean salary: $66,470

Employment: 113,770

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920) — Salinas, CA ($98,360) Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

46. Private detectives and investigators

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $52,350

#52 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $60,100

Employment: 32,200

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,550)

— Fresno, CA ($79,220)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,960)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,550) — Fresno, CA ($79,220) — Anchorage, AK ($77,960) Job description: Gather, analyze, compile, and report information regarding individuals or organizations to clients, or detect occurrences of unlawful acts or infractions of rules in private establishment.

45. Industrial machinery mechanics

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $52,400

#264 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,490

National

Annual mean salary: $57,350

Employment: 385,980

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180) — San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580) Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

44. Gas plant operators

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $52,660

#32 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $73,290

Employment: 14,990

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,230)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($97,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,160)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,230) — Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($97,370) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,160) Job description: Distribute or process gas for utility companies and others by controlling compressors to maintain specified pressures on main pipelines.

43. Aircraft cargo handling supervisors

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $52,750

#35 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $59,620

Employment: 10,020

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($83,080)

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($77,290)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($71,970)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($83,080) — Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($77,290) — Austin-Round Rock, TX ($71,970) Job description: Supervise and coordinate the activities of ground crew in the loading, unloading, securing, and staging of aircraft cargo or baggage. May determine the quantity and orientation of cargo and compute aircraft center of gravity. May accompany aircraft as member of flight crew and monitor and handle cargo in flight, and assist and brief passengers on safety and emergency procedures. Includes loadmasters.

42. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $53,160

#201 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,230

National

Annual mean salary: $61,100

Employment: 417,440

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100) — Fairbanks, AK ($94,280) — Kankakee, IL ($93,420) Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

41. Pest control workers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $53,500

#6 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 600

National

Annual mean salary: $40,350

Employment: 79,560

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($66,690)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($60,150)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($55,280)

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($66,690) — Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($60,150) — Stockton-Lodi, CA ($55,280) Job description: Apply or release chemical solutions or toxic gases and set traps to kill or remove pests and vermin that infest buildings and surrounding areas.

40. Animal trainers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $53,520

#4 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $37,950

Employment: 14,880

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN ($62,090)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($57,390)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($54,640)

— Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN ($62,090) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($57,390) — Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($54,640) Job description: Train animals for riding, harness, security, performance, or obedience, or for assisting persons with disabilities. Accustom animals to human voice and contact, and condition animals to respond to commands. Train animals according to prescribed standards for show or competition. May train animals to carry pack loads or work as part of pack team.

39. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $53,840

#52 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $54,420

Employment: 22,640

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Oklahoma City, OK ($76,240)

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($75,500)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($75,140)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($76,240) — Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($75,500) — Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($75,140) Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of agricultural, forestry, aquacultural, and related workers.

38. Postal service mail carriers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $53,880

#56 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,230

National

Annual mean salary: $53,180

Employment: 333,570

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($56,520)

— Burlington, NC ($55,750)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

— Bismarck, ND ($56,520) — Burlington, NC ($55,750) — Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680) Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

37. Automotive service technicians and mechanics

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $54,050

#23 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,790

National

Annual mean salary: $46,760

Employment: 620,110

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($66,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($64,630)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($64,420)

— Fairbanks, AK ($66,060) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($64,630) — California-Lexington Park, MD ($64,420) Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul automotive vehicles.

36. Occupational health and safety technicians

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $54,840

#59 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $57,870

Employment: 20,950

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,790)

— Knoxville, TN ($77,510)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($76,950)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,790) — Knoxville, TN ($77,510) — Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($76,950) Job description: Collect data on work environments for analysis by occupational health and safety specialists. Implement and conduct evaluation of programs designed to limit chemical, physical, biological, and ergonomic risks to workers.

34 (tie). Motorcycle mechanics

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $54,870

#5 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $40,390

Employment: 13,490

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($58,310)

— Grand Junction, CO ($58,240)

— Duluth, MN-WI ($55,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($58,310) — Grand Junction, CO ($58,240) — Duluth, MN-WI ($55,680) Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul motorcycles, scooters, mopeds, dirt bikes, or similar motorized vehicles.

34 (tie). Community health workers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $54,870

#15 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $46,000

Employment: 58,670

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,920)

— Manchester, NH ($66,210)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($64,370)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,920) — Manchester, NH ($66,210) — Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($64,370) Job description: Promote health within a community by assisting individuals to adopt healthy behaviors. Serve as an advocate for the health needs of individuals by assisting community residents in effectively communicating with healthcare providers or social service agencies. Act as liaison or advocate and implement programs that promote, maintain, and improve individual and overall community health. May deliver health-related preventive services such as blood pressure, glaucoma, and hearing screenings. May collect data to help identify community health needs.

33. Earth drillers, except oil and gas; and explosives workers, ordnance handling experts, and blasters

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $54,950

#30 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $51,040

Employment: 22,540

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Lafayette, LA ($98,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,160)

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($69,090)

— Lafayette, LA ($98,100) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,160) — Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($69,090) Job description: Operate a variety of drills such as rotary, churn, and pneumatic to tap subsurface water and salt deposits, to remove core samples during mineral exploration or soil testing, and to facilitate the use of explosives in mining or construction. Includes horizontal and earth boring machine operators.

32. Lodging managers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $55,400

#102 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 200

National

Annual mean salary: $65,270

Employment: 31,790

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($108,990)

— Reno, NV ($106,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,560)

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($108,990) — Reno, NV ($106,060) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,560) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that provides lodging and other accommodations.

31. Tank car, truck, and ship loaders

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $57,170

#3 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 300

National

Annual mean salary: $50,670

Employment: 12,610

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— Pittsburgh, PA ($63,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($62,180)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($57,170)

— Pittsburgh, PA ($63,710) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($62,180) — Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($57,170) Job description: Load and unload chemicals and bulk solids, such as coal, sand, and grain, into or from tank cars, trucks, or ships, using material moving equipment. May perform a variety of other tasks relating to shipment of products. May gauge or sample shipping tanks and test them for leaks.

30. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $57,490

#172 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 7,170

National

Annual mean salary: $62,010

Employment: 1,427,260

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770) — Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820) Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

29. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $57,720

#126 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 230

National

Annual mean salary: $63,350

Employment: 55,200

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,510)

— Jackson, TN ($92,200)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,510) — Jackson, TN ($92,200) — Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,640) Job description: Repair, test, adjust, or install electronic equipment, such as industrial controls, transmitters, and antennas.

28. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $58,120

#164 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,220

National

Annual mean salary: $61,980

Employment: 190,510

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,280)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($92,920)

— Fairbanks, AK ($87,940)

— Elmira, NY ($94,280) — Springfield, MA-CT ($92,920) — Fairbanks, AK ($87,940) Job description: Install, set up, rearrange, or remove switching, distribution, routing, and dialing equipment used in central offices or headends. Service or repair telephone, cable television, Internet, and other communications equipment on customers’ property. May install communications equipment or communications wiring in buildings.

27. Choreographers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $58,140

#5 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $52,000

Employment: 3,580

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($91,380)

— Spartanburg, SC ($70,940)

— New Haven, CT ($68,140)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($91,380) — Spartanburg, SC ($70,940) — New Haven, CT ($68,140) Job description: Create new dance routines. Rehearse performance of routines. May direct and stage presentations.

26. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $58,190

#157 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,140

National

Annual mean salary: $65,230

Employment: 503,390

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040) — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180) Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

25. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $58,440

#80 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 140

National

Annual mean salary: $67,600

Employment: 53,420

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020) — Trenton, NJ ($113,630) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070) Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

24. Real estate sales agents

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $59,350

#76 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 370

National

Annual mean salary: $62,990

Employment: 168,740

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($106,280)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($101,300)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($98,580)

— Salinas, CA ($106,280) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($101,300) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($98,580) Job description: Rent, buy, or sell property for clients. Perform duties such as study property listings, interview prospective clients, accompany clients to property site, discuss conditions of sale, and draw up real estate contracts. Includes agents who represent buyer.

23. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $60,060

#117 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 830

National

Annual mean salary: $69,040

Employment: 128,300

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($95,680)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,710)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,830)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($95,680) — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,710) — Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,830) Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul aircraft engines and assemblies, such as hydraulic and pneumatic systems.

22. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $60,430

#198 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,240

National

Annual mean salary: $70,490

Employment: 977,070

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620) — Lawrence, KS ($97,910) — Boulder, CO ($94,870) Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

21. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $61,080

#284 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,990

National

Annual mean salary: $66,800

Employment: 599,900

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930) — Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590) — Longview, WA ($99,590) Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

20. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $62,580

#53 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $68,170

Employment: 29,550

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,970)

— Springfield, IL ($102,660)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,910) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,970) — Springfield, IL ($102,660) Job description: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Operate equipment such as steam engines, generators, motors, turbines, and steam boilers.

19. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $62,770

#188 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 340

National

Annual mean salary: $74,410

Employment: 114,930

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820) — Redding, CA ($112,850) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810) Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

18. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $64,110

#254 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,710

National

Annual mean salary: $72,990

Employment: 614,080

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870) — Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930) — Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620) Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

17. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $65,130

#184 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 450

National

Annual mean salary: $70,650

Employment: 287,150

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980) — Waterbury, CT ($92,160) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750) Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

16. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $66,860

#253 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,840

National

Annual mean salary: $73,100

Employment: 475,000

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680) — Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810) Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

15. Fire inspectors and investigators

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $68,990

#23 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $67,680

Employment: 14,010

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($129,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,610)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($102,370)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($129,790) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,610) — Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($102,370) Job description: Inspect buildings to detect fire hazards and enforce local ordinances and state laws, or investigate and gather facts to determine cause of fires and explosions.

14. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $69,140

#38 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,130

National

Annual mean salary: $89,740

Employment: 27,590

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($122,730)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($111,530)

— Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN ($111,140)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($122,730) — Baton Rouge, LA ($111,530) — Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN ($111,140) Job description: Command or supervise operations of ships and water vessels, such as tugboats and ferryboats. Required to hold license issued by U.S. Coast Guard.

13. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $70,580

#141 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,130

National

Annual mean salary: $73,500

Employment: 1,278,670

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

— Danbury, CT ($112,810) — Napa, CA ($101,850) — Santa Fe, NM ($93,680) Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

12. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $72,680

#30 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 280

National

Annual mean salary: $77,610

Employment: 40,480

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($96,510)

— Billings, MT ($95,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,800)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($96,510) — Billings, MT ($95,130) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,800) Job description: Operate or control petroleum refining or processing units. May specialize in controlling manifold and pumping systems, gauging or testing oil in storage tanks, or regulating the flow of oil into pipelines.

11. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $74,130

#244 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,080

National

Annual mean salary: $97,180

Employment: 122,310

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810) — Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720) Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

10. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $74,440

#124 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 530

National

Annual mean salary: $83,170

Employment: 69,000

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($187,890)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($181,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,050)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($187,890) — Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($181,340) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,050) Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in firefighting and fire prevention and control.

9. Insurance sales agents

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $75,130

#59 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,020

National

Annual mean salary: $69,100

Employment: 409,950

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540) — Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840) — Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190) Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

8. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $78,850

#172 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,340

National

Annual mean salary: $90,120

Employment: 240,290

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150) — Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460) — Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130) Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

7. Detectives and criminal investigators

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $79,180

#149 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 290

National

Annual mean salary: $89,300

Employment: 105,980

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380) — Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090) — Anchorage, AK ($126,530) Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

6. Power plant operators

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $82,620

#43 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $81,890

Employment: 32,960

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,420)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,830)

— Redding, CA ($106,030)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,420) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,830) — Redding, CA ($106,030) Job description: Control, operate, or maintain machinery to generate electric power. Includes auxiliary equipment operators.

5. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $82,860

#32 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 30

National

Annual mean salary: $79,660

Employment: 13,880

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,130)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($95,920)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($92,630)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,130) — Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($95,920) — San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($92,630) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate operational, administrative, management, and support services of a U.S. post office; or coordinate activities of workers engaged in postal and related work in assigned post office.

4. Ship engineers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $89,960

#8 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 190

National

Annual mean salary: $81,110

Employment: 7,480

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($100,170)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($95,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,380)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($100,170) — Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($95,620) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,380) Job description: Supervise and coordinate activities of crew engaged in operating and maintaining engines, boilers, deck machinery, and electrical, sanitary, and refrigeration equipment aboard ship.

3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $94,110

#180 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,200

National

Annual mean salary: $105,100

Employment: 132,210

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580) — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680) — Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

2. Transportation inspectors

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $97,850

#14 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $81,320

Employment: 27,360

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270) — Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900) — Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370) Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.

1. Commercial pilots

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Annual mean salary: $101,420

#47 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $110,830

Employment: 37,120

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

— Medford, OR ($152,730)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990) — Medford, OR ($152,730) — Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290) Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.

