From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.
To find the highest paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Keep reading to discover the highest paying jobs in Memphis, TN-MS-AR that don’t require a college degree.
#50. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $51,540
– #195 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,320
– Employment: 121,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)
#49. Crane and tower operators
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $52,610
– #160 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,270
– Employment: 43,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)
— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)
#48. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $52,730
– #294 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,520
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,350
– Employment: 417,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)
#47. Chefs and head cooks
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $52,870
– #199 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 430
National
– Annual mean salary: $56,920
– Employment: 129,810
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($79,430)
#46. Food service managers
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $52,890
– #408 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,320
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,970
– Employment: 210,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)
#45. Lodging managers
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $53,160
– #185 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,770
– Employment: 35,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)
#44. Community health workers
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $53,510
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $47,780
– Employment: 61,010
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($65,530)
— Bend-Redmond, OR ($61,820)
#43. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $53,550
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 14,850
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,340
– Employment: 1,903,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($62,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($62,290)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($61,540)
#42. Industrial machinery mechanics
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $54,480
– #346 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,720
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,780
– Employment: 373,090
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)
— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)
— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)
#41. Postal service clerks
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $54,550
– #95 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,210
– Employment: 79,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)
— Florence, SC ($59,360)
— Monroe, MI ($59,320)
#40. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $54,700
– #191 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,310
– Employment: 44,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)
#39. Postal service mail carriers
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $54,970
– #72 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,240
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,370
– Employment: 335,540
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Modesto, CA ($57,160)
— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)
#38. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $55,030
– #85 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,330
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,020
– Employment: 261,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)
#37. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $55,630
– #174 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,280
– Employment: 145,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)
#36. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $56,040
– #289 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 670
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,350
– Employment: 172,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($88,140)
— Fairbanks, AK ($84,690)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,570)
#35. Telecommunications line installers and repairers
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $56,620
– #132 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,250
– Employment: 101,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)
— Salinas, CA ($88,050)
#34. Insurance sales agents
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $57,070
– #308 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,190
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,340
– Employment: 422,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)
#33. Electrical and electronics installers and repairers, transportation equipment
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $57,510
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,650
– Employment: 10,710
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,080)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($87,130)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($86,160)
#32. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $57,750
– #365 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,980
National
– Annual mean salary: $71,110
– Employment: 1,026,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)
— Boulder, CO ($101,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)
#31. Private detectives and investigators
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $58,480
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,970
– Employment: 28,860
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Jackson, MI ($93,360)
— Bakersfield, CA ($91,080)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($87,760)
#30. Boilermakers
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $58,990
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,070
– Employment: 12,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,660)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($96,080)
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($90,620)
#29. First-line supervisors of correctional officers
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $59,090
– #129 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,750
– Employment: 54,470
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)
#28. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $59,630
– #184 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 9,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,380
– Employment: 1,443,630
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)
#27. Occupational health and safety technicians
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $60,150
– #57 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,560
– Employment: 21,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)
— Anchorage, AK ($77,690)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)
#26. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $60,900
– #155 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 980
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,870
– Employment: 466,910
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)
#25. Fire inspectors and investigators
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $62,070
– #59 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,680
– Employment: 14,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dayton, OH ($116,740)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($112,040)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($107,220)
#24. Stationary engineers and boiler operators
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $62,250
– #71 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,510
– Employment: 29,820
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,740)
#23. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $63,420
– #113 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,230
– Employment: 50,780
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($87,890)
— Fresno, CA ($86,230)
— Fairbanks, AK ($85,640)
#22. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $63,540
– #157 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 910
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,030
– Employment: 234,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)
#21. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $64,600
– #276 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,770
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,330
– Employment: 629,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)
#20. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $65,080
– #357 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,110
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,060
– Employment: 665,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
#19. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $66,010
– #277 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,800
National
– Annual mean salary: $72,390
– Employment: 1,242,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
— Napa, CA ($92,620)
#18. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $66,040
– #332 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,060
– Employment: 123,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
— Salinas, CA ($110,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)
#17. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $66,710
– #353 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,910
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,590
– Employment: 526,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
#16. Aircraft cargo handling supervisors
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $66,910
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,080
– Employment: 8,590
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($79,660)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($72,800)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($71,910)
#15. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $67,280
– #86 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,240
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,470
– Employment: 125,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,470)
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($86,370)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,860)
#14. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $68,080
– #217 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,960
– Employment: 278,140
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Salinas, CA ($90,800)
#13. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $69,270
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,450
– Employment: 25,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Longview, WA ($74,500)
— Redding, CA ($72,680)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($71,740)
#12. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $72,020
– #191 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 680
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,270
– Employment: 80,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)
#11. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $72,190
– #341 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,060
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,760
– Employment: 128,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
#10. Athletes and sports competitors
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $75,220
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $116,930
– Employment: 12,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($212,500)
— Cleveland-Elyria, OH ($210,210)
— Columbus, OH ($201,290)
#9. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $76,550
– #98 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $87,640
– Employment: 22,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,210)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($118,510)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($114,280)
#8. Power distributors and dispatchers
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $81,170
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,520
– Employment: 9,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($131,560)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($129,570)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($123,540)
#7. Detectives and criminal investigators
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $81,770
– #146 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,370
– Employment: 107,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)
#6. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $84,440
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,500
– Employment: 34,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,090)
— St. Louis, MO-IL ($97,860)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($96,520)
#5. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $86,820
– #130 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,100
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,320
– Employment: 243,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
#4. Transportation inspectors
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $87,770
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,620
– Employment: 25,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)
— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)
#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $96,600
– #200 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,460
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,580
– Employment: 144,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#2. Commercial pilots
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $99,620
– #107 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,080
– Employment: 42,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)
#1. Power plant operators
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
– Annual mean salary: $103,580
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,740
– Employment: 28,960
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fresno, CA ($129,650)
— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)
