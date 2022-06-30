MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Customers of Memphis, Light, Gas and Water will see a substantial increase in their summer electric bills due to rising fuel rates, the company says.

Increased fuel rates across the globe have led to an increased demand for electricity and higher natural gas and coal prices.

MLGW says customers could see a 20-40% increase in their electric bills due to the higher rates being combined with the increased use of electricity during the summer months.

This could add up to $60 to electricity bills. The company says the increase is expected to last until September.

Visit MLGW to find energy conservation tips to save on your monthly bill.