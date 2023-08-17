MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A chase involving Memphis Police caused several accidents throughout Whitehaven on Thursday morning.

According to Memphis Police Department, around 7:30 a.m., when an officer on a motorcycle tried to pull the driver of an Audi over on Elvis Presley Boulevard and Raines Road, the driver tried to run the officer over.

The Audi driver refused to stop and MPD began to follow the driver, reports state. During the incident, the Audi driver hit a car on Graceland Drive and Winchester Road before driving off again.

MPD says that the Audi driver came to a stop when it crashed at Graceland Drive and Acacia Street, causing the car to catch on fire.

Shortly afterward, the driver of the Audi was taken into custody, police say.

No officers were reported injured but two people were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

This is still an ongoing investigation.