MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A high-speed chase involving police and a stolen car in Parkway Village resulted in a crash that killed two people Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis Police say around 12:30 p.m., an officer saw a vehicle make a u-turn in front of him and speed away on Cottonwood Road. The officer discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen and had been used in several robberies.

As the officer approached the intersection of Perkins and Cottonwood, the driver of the stolen vehicle was involved in a three-car crash at Perkins and American Way. One person ran away from the vehicle while two others stayed inside.

One of the individuals who stayed in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The second person was transported to Regional One in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Three people who were in other vehicles that were struck during the crash went to nearby hospitals in non-critical condition.

Police say the suspect who ran away from the scene carjacked a victim in the area of Thousand Oaks Boulevard and Showcase and rammed the vehicle into a squad car.

While officers chased the vehicle, the suspect hit a vehicle at I-240 and Norris Road and another vehicle at Millbranch Road and Shelby Drive.

Eventually, the suspect was taken into custody after he fled from the carjacked vehicle in the Mill Creek Apartments. He was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition for injuries he received in the crash.

No additional injuries have been reported.