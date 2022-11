MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot in Hickory Hill Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a shooting at AutoZone on 5945 Winchester Road near Hickory Hill Road just before 1 a.m.

The male victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the business.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

This is a developing story. We will update this page when more information is released.