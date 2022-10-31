MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two men were injured in a shooting in Hickory Hill Monday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 6900 block of Gilford Drive at 5:24 p.m.

Both victims were transported to Regional One. One victim was transported in critical condition. The second victim was in non-critical condition.

A woman was also injured in a shooting on Kirby Downs Drive minutes later. MPD says both shootings appear to be connected at this time.

MPD says there is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.