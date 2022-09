MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died after being shot in Hickory hill Tuesday night.

Police responded to the incident on the 5900 Block of East Point Drive at 11:11 p.m.

One male victim was located and taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the suspect is known by the victim but have not released any information regarding any arrests.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this page when more information become available.