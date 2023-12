MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is seriously injured after a shooting in Hickory Hill, Memphis Police say.

Police responded to a shooting at a home on Lofty Oaks Road off of Hickory Hill Road at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Memphis Police say a man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say no suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.