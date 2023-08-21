MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a Hickory Hill man fought off an intruder but couldn’t stop him from taking a gun he found in the home.

Investigators have released pictures of the burglar who broke into an apartment in the 3000 block of Rabbit Run Saturday afternoon.

Police said the man got in through an unlocked patio door and gathered several of the victim’s belongings, including a Taurus G2 9mm handgun.

Man wanted by police after apartment break-in (Courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

The burglar tried to leave but was confronted by the resident. The victim said the thief pointed his own gun at him, causing him to stop in his tracks.

After a short verbal exchange, the victim said the burglar put the gun in his waistband and tried to leave with a bag full of his things. The victim fought with the suspect and got his property back, but the burglar was still able to get away with the gun.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

The suspect is now facing charges of aggravated burglary and aggravated assault. If you recognize him, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.