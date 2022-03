MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire tore through a Hickory Hill apartment complex late Tuesday night.

A resident said a fire started at the Hickory Farm Apartments on Hickory Farms Drive in Hickory Hill shortly before 10 p.m.

A witness says she saw someone loaded into an ambulance, but there ahave been no official reports of injuries.

Memphis Fire Department has not released information on the possible cause or extent of the damage,