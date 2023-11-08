MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Firefighters rescued a dog from a Whitehaven apartment gutted by fire Wednesday afternoon.

The two-story unit at the Creekside Apartments was fully engulfed when crews arrived just after noon.

The residents were safely outside, but their pet was still trapped in the apartment.

Whitehaven apartment fire. Photos courtesy: MFD

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about fifteen minutes and rescue the pup. MFD posted a picture of the dog wrapped in a blanket with a water bowl nearby.

Firefighters said the fire started after food was left on a stove unattended.

At least four apartment units sustained smoke and fire damage. The Red Cross is now assisting the families.

It was one of two accidental fires the crews responded to within hours that could have been prevented.

MFD said a space heater was to blame for an early morning blaze that destroyed a home on Polk Avenue in South Memphis.

The homeowner was able to escape, but embers from the fire spread to Park Place Recycling next door.

Fire officials are reminding the public that space heaters pose a safety risk if not used correctly and released the following tips:

1. Keep the heater at least three feet away from anything that can burn, such as curtains, furniture, or bedding.

2. Never leave a space heater unattended while it’s turned on.

3. Don’t use an extension cord with a space heater. Plug it directly into a wall outlet.

4. Turn off the heater when you leave the room or go to sleep.

If you own property in Memphis and cannot afford a smoke detector, you can get a free one from the Memphis Fire Department. For more information, click right here.