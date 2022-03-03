HERNANDO, Miss. — A Hernando business owner was found guilty Thursday of secretly recording people in the bathroom of his business.

After three days of court proceedings, a DeSoto County jury found David Moore guilty of 16 out of 19 counts.

Moore was a 23-year-old CEO of his company, Moore Advanced Inc., when he was charged in 2019 with video voyeurism and child pornography.

An employee who was leaving the company discovered a camera resembling a phone charger in the employee bathroom of the staffing agency. Court documents reveal 18 total people were recorded, including a child under 14, according to law enforcement.

Previous reporting by WREG shows investigators found two other cameras inside of the business, including a body-worn one at Moore’s desk.

Luke Williams, the assistant District Attorney for Desoto County, said seven victims testified about being filmed during the trial.

With technology becoming more advanced, Williamson says these types of crimes are becoming more common.

“This is something that’s more common now that recording devices can be concealed or can be disguised as other things. So it’s definitely something to be aware of and to be knowledgeable,” Williamson said.

After being convicted, Moore now faces up to 85 years in prison. He is awaiting sentencing.

Moore was taken into custody Wednesday night and currently is being held on a $250,000 bond.

His attorney said they plan to appeal at the appropriate time.