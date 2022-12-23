Saturday is the last day of the Red Kettle season for the Salvation Army. While icy conditions are present on the roads throughout the Mid-South and may prevent you from visiting a Red Kettle location, there are still ways you can help.

You can make donations online by following this link: www.kettle901.org

You can also make an online gift by visiting Salvation Army Memphis, or mail your gift to the following address:

The Salvation Army

ATTN: Red Kettles

696 Jackson Ave.

Memphis, TN 38105

News Channel 3 has been helping them make Christmas bright for people in need in our area.

Last year, we helped the Salvation Army raise $1.1 million, which was enough to pay for nearly three months of care, 18,000 meals, 6,300 hours of education as well as 90 nights of shelter for 100 women and children and 3,000 adopted angels.

The goal this year is to raise even more.

