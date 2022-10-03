MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Shelby County Election Commission is giving voters an opportunity to try the new voting machines in a series of events ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

The first event will be held on Wednesday at the Whitehaven Library on Millbranch from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The second event will be on Oct. 13 at the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Shelby County on 830 N Germantown Parkway Suite 107from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Republican Party of Shelby County will co-host two events at its headquarters at 714 N. Germantown Pkwy.

