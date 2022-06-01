MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former President Donald Trump is facing backlash from Isaac Hayes’ family and musician David Porter after their song was used at this weekend’s NRA Convention.

Trump concluded his speech last Friday with “Hold On, I’m Coming” by Sam and Dave.

The 1966 song, produced by Stax Records in Memphis, was written by Isaac Hayes and David Porter.

“Hell to the No!” Porter tweeted on Saturday. “I did not and would NOT approve of them using the song for any of his purposes!”

Porter went on to add that Hayes’ estate also wouldn’t approve of the song selection.

The family later tweeted:

The estate and family of Isaac Hayes DID NOT approve and would NEVER approve the use of “Hold on I’m coming’” by Sam and Dave by Donald Trump at this weekend’s NRA convention.

The National Rifle Association Convention came just three days after the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two adults were killed by an 18-year-old gunman using an AR-15.

During the speech, Trump called for more school security and a better approach to mental health while dismissing calls to disarm gun owners.

“Our condolences go out to the victims and families of #Uvalde and mass shooting victims everywhere,” Hayes’ estate tweeted.