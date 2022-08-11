MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect has been charged in a Helena-West Helena shooting that left one man dead on Monday, authorities say.

Around 4 a.m., police say they found 43-year-old Demarcius Foreman lying inside an apartment on 1205 HWY 49 suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, investigators developed 42-year-old Sherman Lefree Gill of Jacksonville, Arkansas as the suspect in the shooting.

Gill was charged with capital murder, aggravated residential burglary, and 3 counts of terroristic threatening.

No bond information has been set at this time.