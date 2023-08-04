MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds are currently on their way into the Memphis metro area.

According to the Memphis National Weather Service, wind speeds are projected to be 30 miles per hour, and potential flooding is advised.

If an area is flooded, turn around.

Weather expert Wendy Nations’ forecast as of 9:30 a.m.:

Staying warm and muggy. Mother Nature’s sauna.

I’m tracking more early morning storms just to our east, moving southeast into northwestern and middle Tennessee. Move heavy rainfall in those same spots that just saw storms yesterday could lead to some localized flooding. A Flood Watch has been issued for areas in the MO Bootheel and western TN. A MARGINAL risk for strong storms is over the News Channel 3 viewing area due to the active weather to our east.

Flooding in Union City, TN Flooding in Union City, TN

Heat indices this afternoon will range from 105 to 115. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are posted again this afternoon until 8 PM.

Saturday and Sunday don’t look like complete washouts – there will be rain-free periods, the question is when exactly those will be. Currently, it looks like the afternoon/evenings. A slightly better chance for some cooling showers and storms over the weekend before a cold front moves through on Monday bringing us slightly cooler and drier air early next week.