MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of car burglars was looking for items to steal from vehicles on Churchill Cove in Parkway Village Monday morning, but the crime could have easily ended in gunfire.

Video released by the Memphis Police Department shows the burglars were heavily armed and pointing weapons toward one residence as they broke into a pickup truck parked in the driveway.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

In the video, you can see the crooks enter the truck twice. The second time you can see at least two people exit a gray Infiniti with weapons.

One of the suspects is seen holding up two guns as a lookout as another suspect looks through the vehicle.

Police say the three or four car burglars hit multiple vehicles in the 5100 block of Churchill Cove but have not said if anything was taken.

If you recognize the suspect or the Infiniti, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.