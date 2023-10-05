MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A health fair is being held this weekend in an effort to address a health crisis within the Memphis community.

Charlie Caswell, Jr. of the Shelby County Board of Commissioners, Impact Baptist Church, and other community partners came together to establish the health fair, which will take place on Saturday.

The fair will feature health screenings for blood pressure, dental health, diabetes, and mobile mammography services.

There will also be a cooking demo, fitness fun, vendors, free food, a kid’s corner, and giveaways.

It will be held at Impact Baptist Church & Ministries on 2025 Clifton Avenue and will start at 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

For more information, contact Uwanda Tate at 901-488-0909 or at tateuwanda@gmail.com.