MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A health expert is giving advice on how to stay safe and beat the heat as heat advisories with heat indexes up to 110 degrees are in effect in the Memphis area.

It’s busy in the Uptown neighborhood of Memphis Tuesday as construction crews work through scorching temperatures. We spotted water on hand and light, protective clothing.

“Really, we start to get nervous with temperature above 95 degrees, particularly if the weather is humid, which we all know in Memphis is almost the entire summer,” said Dr. David Marek, medical director of the emergency department with Baptist Arlington.

Dr. Marek said the concern comes when people are exposed to the heat for long periods of time, wear heavy clothing, or are very young or elderly. He said staying hydrated is crucial.

“My biggest piece of advice would be if people realize the temperatures are going to be as they are, to plan activities around that, to minimize outside time, if you are, to wear the least amount of clothing possible to expose skin and allow for that cooling, certainly doing water-based activities is good,” he said.

We found 8-year-old Kelsey Porter and her little sister at Crosstown Concourse following Dr. Marek’s advice by taking up water activities.

“It feels good,” Porter said. “It’s the summer, and it’s hot. It’s a hot day.”

Her dad Kenny Davis was happy to have a place to take his daughters.

“We’re very thankful,” he said. “It’s something where kids can come and have a nice time, and enjoy themselves, and be safe.”

Davis is keeping his children entertained this summer and taking precautions in extreme temperatures.

“A lot of water, a lot of Gatorade. Stay in the shade as much as you can or in the water,” he said.

Dr. Marek said in such hot conditions, he suggests avoiding alcohol and caffeine, which causes dehydration. He also said if you think you are suffering from a heatstroke, you should immediately go to the emergency room.