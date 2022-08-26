MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mosquito control programs will resume starting Monday, August 29, according to the Shelby County Health Department.

In an effort to control to mosquito population as well as the spread of the West Nile Virus, the Health Department will be spraying various ZIP codes to help keep the pest population under control.

In a press release, the Health Department reminds people, “Individuals with chronic health problems including asthma or other lung conditions may want to remain indoors during the time of spraying.”

Insecticide spraying will be cancelled if weather conditions are unfavorable. This means rain chances with a 65% or greater possibility, wind speeds higher than 11 mph or temperatures below 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

The following locations will be sprayed with truck-mounted EPA-approved insecticides:

Monday, August 29, 2022:

8:00-11:00 p.m.

Zip Codes: 38127, 38103, 38107, 38126

Route Map:https://arcg.is/1C9yfz0



Tuesday, August 30, 2022:

8:00-11:00 p.m.

Zip Codes: 38107, 38108, 38112, 38104, 38114, 38106

Route Map: https://arcg.is/yfTrG

Wednesday, August 31, 2022:

8:00-11:00 p.m.

ZIP Codes: 38128, 38134, 38018, 38120, 38134, 38133, 38016

Route Map: https://arcg.is/1irfKC

Thursday, September 1, 2022:

8:00-11:00 p.m.

ZIP Codes: 38119, 38125, 38115, 38141

Route Map:https://arcg.is/1uq0v