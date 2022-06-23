MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Friday, June 24, 2022, the Shelby County Health Department will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 6 months to 5 years old.

There will be two locations offering vaccinations Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. No appointments are necessary. Vaccinations will be offered on a walk-in basis.

You can visit the Health Department at the following locations:

814 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 207 – Memphis, TN 38105

1826 Sycamore View Road – Memphis, TN 38134

The Health Department would like to remind people that vaccinations are free and widely available at pharmacies or other vaccination site around Shelby County.