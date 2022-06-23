MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Friday, June 24, 2022, the Shelby County Health Department will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 6 months to 5 years old.

There will be two locations offering vaccinations Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. No appointments are necessary. Vaccinations will be offered on a walk-in basis.

You can visit the Health Department at the following locations:

814 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 207 – Memphis, TN 38105
1826 Sycamore View RoadMemphis, TN 38134

The Health Department would like to remind people that vaccinations are free and widely available at pharmacies or other vaccination site around Shelby County.